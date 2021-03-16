Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 16.94% in cross border deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 214 technology industry cross border deals worth $17.82bn were announced for the region in February 2021, against the 12-month average of 183 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in February 2021 with 113 transactions, representing a 52.8% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 85 deals, followed by private equity deals with 16 transactions, respectively capturing a 39.7% and 7.5% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $15.63bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $1.15bn and $1.04bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry cross border deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 80.9% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $14.42bn, against the overall value of $17.82bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory

2) The $5.9bn acquisition deal with Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas Electronics

3) AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust

4) The $765m acquisition of Easybrain by Embracer Group

5) SCSp and BlackRock Long Term Private Capital’s private equity deal with Aquila Heywood for $484.14m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.