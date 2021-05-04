Led by $1.6bn acquisition of Yandex, Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 26.76% in artificial intelligence deal activity during Q1 2021, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 212 artificial intelligence deals worth $5.05bn were announced for the region during Q1 2021, against the last four-quarter average of 167.25 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q1 2021 with 141 deals, representing a 66.5% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 60 deals, followed by private equity deals with 11 transactions, respectively capturing a 28.3% and 5.2% share of the overall artificial intelligence deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $3.37bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $1.56bn and $116.07m, respectively.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals accounted for a 75.7% share of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $3.82bn, against the overall value of $5.05bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Janus Henderson Group’s $1.6bn acquisition of Yandex

2) The $1bn acquisition of Adjust by AppLovin

3) 70Ventures and Practica Capital UAB’s $610.8m venture financing of Biomatter Designs

4) The $450m acquisition deal with Runtime Collective by Cision

5) Medallia’s acquisition of Decibel Insight for $160m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.