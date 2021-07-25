Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 37.86% in cross border deal activity during June 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Altice UK $3.11bn acquisition of 12.1% stake in BT Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 284 technology industry cross border deals worth $13.3bn were announced for the region in June 2021, against the 12-month average of 206 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in June 2021 with 124 transactions, representing a 43.7% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 121 deals, followed by private equity deals with 39 transactions, respectively capturing a 42.6% and 13.7% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $8.84bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $3.42bn and $1.08bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry cross border deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 63.2% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $8.44bn, against the overall value of $13.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altice UK $3.11bn acquisition of 12.1% stake in BT Group

2) The $1.63bn acquisition deal with Depop by Etsy

3) Electronic Arts’ $1.4bn acquisition of Playdemic

4) The $1.3bn acquisition of Allocate Software by RLDatix

5) Arena Holdings, Durable Capital Partners, Franklin Templeton Investments, Splunk Ventures and T Rowe Price Associates’ venture financing of Celonis for $1bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.