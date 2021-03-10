Led by Cisco Systems Holdings UK $729.23m acquisition of IMImobile, Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 4.40% in cloud deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 261 cloud deals worth $4.2bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 250 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 123, representing a 47.1% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 105 deals, followed by private equity deals with 33 transactions, respectively capturing a 40.2% and 12.6% share of the overall cloud deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of cloud deals, M&A was the leading category in the UK technology industry with $2.7bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $1.08bn and $396.82m, respectively.

Europe technology industry cloud deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology cloud deals accounted for a 56.6% share of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cloud deals stood at $2.38bn, against the overall value of $4.2bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cloud deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cisco Systems Holdings UK $729.23m acquisition of IMImobile

2) The $683.16m acquisition of Sinch by SB Management Group

3) Bandwidth’s $527.27m acquisition of Voxbone

4) The $240m acquisition deal with Spacemaker by Autodesk

5) Accel, Atomico, Glynn Capital Management, LGT Lightstone Europe, Mousse Partners, NewView Capital, Spark Capital and Y Combinator Management’s venture financing with MessageBird for $200m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

