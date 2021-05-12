Led by $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor, Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 5.04% in internet of things deal activity during Q1 2021, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 73 internet of things deals worth $8.13bn were announced for the region during Q1 2021, against the last four-quarter average of 69.50 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q1 2021 with 42 deals, representing a 57.5% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 23 deals, followed by private equity deals with eight transactions, respectively capturing a 31.5% and 11% share of the overall internet of things deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of internet of things deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $7.51bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $613.84m and $12.02m, respectively.

Europe technology industry internet of things deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five technology internet of things deals accounted for a 98.4% share of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five internet of things deals stood at $8bn, against the overall value of $8.13bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry internet of things deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Renesas Electronics’ $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor

2) The $1.6bn acquisition of 7.6% stake in Yandex by Janus Henderson Group

3) Hughes Network Systems and SoftBank Group’s $400m venture financing of OneWeb

4) The $80m venture financing deal with Konux by ATHOS Service, New Enterprise Associates and Sanno Capital

5) 360 Capital Partners and Fondo Italiano Tecnologia e Crescita’s venture financing with Inxpect for $20.62m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.