Led by $1bn acquisition of Adjust by AppLovin, Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 6.26% in big data deal activity during Q1 2021, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 123 big data deals worth $3.07bn were announced for the region during Q1 2021, against the last four-quarter average of 115.75 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q1 2021 with 60 deals, representing a 48.8% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 51 deals, followed by private equity deals with 12 transactions, respectively capturing a 41.5% and 9.8% share of the overall big data deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of big data deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $2.58bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $456.67m and $39.62m, respectively.

Europe technology industry big data deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five technology big data deals accounted for an 80.3% share of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $2.47bn, against the overall value of $3.07bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry big data deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust

2) The $464.3m acquisition of LLC Data Storage Centre by VTB Bank

3) Cision’s $450m acquisition of Runtime Collective

4) The $392m acquisition deal with Humio by CrowdStrike Holdings

5) Medallia’s acquisition of Decibel Insight for $160m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.