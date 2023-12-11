Scientist pipetting sample into a vial for DNA testing. Shutterstock/ Cavan-Images

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the groundbreaking CRISPR gene-editing technology on Friday (8 Dec), heralding a new era in the fight against genetic diseases.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, the pioneering companies behind the innovation, are now poised to introduce the world’s first CRISPR therapy, a Nobel-prize-winning technology.



The approved therapy, named Casgevy, is now approved to treat sickle cell patients. By editing the DNA to correct flawed red blood cells, the treatment offers the prospect of a disease-free life.

However, experts emphasise that the current application of CRISPR by these companies involves a less risky approach. Instead of editing the disease-causing mutation directly within the body, the therapy employs an “ex-vivo” technique—extracting blood stem cells, editing them in a controlled laboratory environment, and subsequently reintroducing them into the patient’s body.

This method ensures a safer procedure, as scientists can scrutinise and confirm the accuracy of the DNA edits before the cells are transplanted.



While this CRISPR therapy represents a significant breakthrough for sickle cell disease, the true potential of CRISPR lies in its ability to edit genes “in vivo,” or within the body, without the need for laboratory manipulation.

This advancement could simplify and streamline treatments for diseases affecting various organs, such as the brain, heart, and lungs, making them less strenuous for patients.



Despite the promise of the newly approved therapy, experts caution that it involves challenging and risky procedures, including chemotherapy to facilitate the removal of cells from the bone marrow. These extracted cells are then replaced with the edited ones, which can be a painful and strenuous process for patients.



CRISPR technology, renowned for its ability to cut and paste DNA with unprecedented precision, has garnered attention for its potential to address genetic diseases at the molecular level.

Early targets, such as sickle cell disease, have proven amenable to CRISPR due to the simplicity of the genetic mutation causing the ailment. Recent innovations, including prime editing, have further enhanced the precision and efficiency of gene editing.



US President Joe Biden lauded the FDA’s approval, underscoring the significant medical advancement that holds promise for developing life-saving treatments and providing hope for millions affected by rare diseases.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

However, concerns linger about the accessibility and safety of CRISPR therapies. Vertex has disclosed a treatment cost of $2.2m per patient, raising questions about affordability for individuals, particularly those reliant on Medicaid.



The FDA has mandated a 15-year monitoring period for patients undergoing CRISPR treatments to assess long-term safety and its potential unforeseen impacts.