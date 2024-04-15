Adobe has today (15 April) unveiled new GenAI innovations within its Adobe Premier Pro video editing suite, which it says will deliver new creative possibilities and redefine video creation and production workflows.
The new GenAI tools, coming to Premiere Pro later this year, will enable users to streamline editing all videos including adding or removing objects in a scene or extending an existing clip with a text prompt.
These new editing workflows are powered by a new video AI model that will join the company’s family of Firefly AI models.
Adobe has been developing Firefly AI models in the categories where it specialises, such as imaging, video, audio, and 3D. The US company said it aims to integrate these AI models across its cloud platform, Creative Cloud.
“Adobe is reimagining every step of video creation and production workflow to give creators new power and flexibility to realise their vision,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president of creative product group at Adobe.
“By bringing GenAI innovations deep into core Premiere Pro workflows, we are solving real pain points that video editors experience daily, while giving them more space to focus on their craft,” she added.
Adobe also previewed its vision for bringing third-party GenAI models directly into applications like Premiere Pro.
The company said that in the future, professional video editors could leverage video generation models like OpenAI integrated into Premiere Pro.
These models could be used to generate a B-roll which automatically gets edited into their project, Adobe said.
The new GenAI features from Adobe follow OpenAI’s announcement in February that it was working on software that generates minute-long videos from text prompts.
The Microsoft-backed AI company announced Sora, GenAI software that can generate complex video scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion and accurate details.
Sora is a follow-up to OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, which took the world by storm with its capacity to compose a variety of detailed text documents from conversational prompts.
OpenAI said Sora is currently open for use by visual artists and filmmakers to gain feedback on the model, according to the company statement.
“The model has a deep understanding of language, enabling it to accurately interpret prompts and generate compelling characters that express vibrant emotions,” OpenAI wrote.