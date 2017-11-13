70 years on from the sale of the first ever Ferrari, the luxury car manufacturer will detail the long drive from Alfa Romeo’s race division to one of the world’s most recognisable brands at Ferrari: Under the Skin.

The Ferrari brand serves as a symbol of wealth and luxury, but their cars also pack a punch under the bonnet. Their high-end vehicles have been leading the way in both style and performance for many years. Car fanatics will celebrate both sides of the company this winter, as Ferrari offers a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic brand.

What to expect at Ferrari: Under the Skin

Curated by the Science Museum’s Andrew Nahum and the Design Museum’s Gemma Curtin, this exhibition packs 70 years of car history into the Design Museum in London.

Ferrari: Under the Skin starts with Enzo Ferrari’s own story – a young boy determined to make his mark on the racing world – and finishes up with a look into the future of Ferrari design and innovation.

Nahum and Curtin have divided the exhibition up into six sections, offering a little something for everyone. Whether you’re interested in Ferrari’s history, famous drivers or the future of luxury cars, there will be something to interest you.

Enzo Ferrari details the personal journey of the man behind the brand. Explore Ferrari’s early history with photographs, letters, drawings and possessions belonging to the founder.

The Cars details the company’s biggest successes, from its very first car to racing icons that donned Ferrari jumpsuits.

The Clients looks at the celebrities that helped to transform Ferrari into one of the most luxurious brands around and the iconic cars that they once drove.

Racing explores the other side of the company. Scuderia Ferrari is the fuel behind the brand and the motorsport’s teams greatest successes haven’t been forgotten here.

Ferrari cars are loved for their appearance, but Design and engineering looks at what’s going on under the bonnet. View the hand-drawn sketches that eventually led to the creation of Ferrari’s iconic cars.

The Future explores what’s still in store as the company continues to innovate. History is the focus of Ferrari: Under the Skin, but there’s still plenty to come in the future of Ferrari.

Iconic cars to keep an eye out for

There will be a range of iconic cars on display at the Design Museum, which will be the main attraction. If you decide to visit Ferrari: Under the Skin, these three cars are must-sees:

Ferrari 125 S

The Ferrari 125 S is the car that started it all. Enzo Ferrari technically founded his car company in 1939. However, this was the first vehicle produced under the Ferrari name in 1947. The car on display is a replica built 40 years later. However, it still offers a good starting point to compare just how much things have changed.

Ferrari F1-2000

This Ferrari F1-2000 racing car is by far the most iconic vehicle on display in London. It is the exact vehicle that Michael Schumacher drove as he raced towards his third World Drivers’ title in 2000, which helped to re-establish Ferrari as a dominant force in motorsports.

La Ferrari Aperta

Having seen what Ferrari’s past achievements, finish off with a look at what the company is currently doing. With battery-electric technology, reduced fuel consumption and enhanced performance, the LaFerrari Aperta is Ferrari’s car of the future.

Ferrari: Under the Skin event details

The Ferrari exhibition will be opening its doors on Wednesday, 15 November at The Design Museum in Kensington, London. The exhibition will remain open for five months, closing on 15 April 2018.

Ferrari: Under the Skin tickets are currently available via The Design Museum website, costing £16.30 for adults and £8.15 for children. Discounted prices are also available for students and the elderly. More information can be found here.