Festival ticketing startup Festicket has launched a live streaming platform, Festicket Live, to help artists during Covid-19 pandemic.

The events industry has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with all public events in the UK currently cancelled or postponed, with uncertainty over when the industry will start up again. With this summer’s festival season in jeopardy, those who make their livelihood from live entertainment face challenging times.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 68% of workers in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector have been furloughed.

How the Festicket Live streaming platform is designed to help artists

Unable to perform at gigs or concerts, some musicians have turned to livestreams as a way of reaching fans and according to a survey conducted by Festicket, 60% of fans would consider buying a ticket to a livestream.

According to Festicket, fans also want a more engaging streaming platform with additional features.

The new platform, which will be launched in partnership with YouTube and Vimeo, will allow artists to set up their own customisable streaming pages, which will include webchat, links to social media, and the option to set up donations or sell merchandise.

Festicket Live will be able to host both free and ticketed live streams, which will be placed behind a paywall, providing a much-needed source of revenue for artists and promoters at this time.

The platform is compatible with streaming tools such as Streamlabs or OBS, making it simple for artists to set up livestreams.

“The past weeks and months have seen a dramatic shift to online streaming, with over 60% of our customers saying they had watched a live stream since the lockdown began,” said Luis Sousa, marketing director at Festicket.

“We see this trend continuing, and possibly even remaining once physical festivals and events begin to return. We therefore wanted to offer music fans a platform that allows them to engage with the artists and festivals they love, while also providing artists and promoters with a new revenue stream considering the pressures the industry is currently under.”

