Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

Fever-Tree opened its doors in 2005 with a simple aim: to create a tonic water that enhanced rather than masked the flavour of gin.

Since then, the company has gone from strength to strength. Fever-Tree went public in late 2014 with shares costing £1.65 each. At the time of writing, those shares are worth £25.86 each, a rise of 1,538%.

Last year proved to be a successful year for the brand. Sales rose 66% in 2017 to £170.2 million. Pre-tax profits also rose to £56.4 million from £34.3 million in 2016.

In recent years, Fever-Tree has expanded its offering to include mixers for other spirits alongside tonic water. Its product line-up now includes Sicilian lemonade, Madagascan cola, ginger beer, and ginger ale. As with the company’s tonic water, many of those drinks come in various different flavours.

Part of Fever-Tree’s success can be put down to its piggy-backing on the craft gin craze that has taken the alcohol world by storm.

But the other half of Fever-Tree’s success is sheer brand power.

In 2010, the company made headlines by launching a £150,000 direct-to-consumer advertising campaign.

Every subsequent year, they’ve followed up with another campaign. Each one has helped cement the brand in the public consciousness as a fashionable, high-quality, tonic brand.

The strength of these campaigns has seen Fever-Tree sweep past old favourite Schweppes to become the UK’s favourite tonic.

Here are some of campaigns that have launched Fever-Tree to success:

2010

Fever-Tree’s very first campaign cost £150,000 and saw adverts posted in The Week, The Spectator and Private Eye. The Telegraph reported at the time that the campaign was actually paid for by a significant surplus in 2010.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

2013

This year saw the arrival of Fever-Tree pop-ups at various selected locations around the UK. From farm fairs to cocktail festivals, this really helped put Fever-Tree in the public eye.

Lovely time @SuffolkFoodFest yesterday! Overnight rain meant FT Land Rover was needed to tow some people out the mud! pic.twitter.com/8U2XUY47Mu — Fever-Tree Mixers (@FeverTreeMixers) April 15, 2013

@imbibeuk Live stand starting to take shape! See you all tomorrow for a G&T! pic.twitter.com/bGDeDVNjoT — Fever-Tree Mixers (@FeverTreeMixers) July 1, 2013

2014

One of Fever-Trees major slogans was its 3/4 of your drink advertising campaign. This was launched in 2014 and appearing in print and at 125 stations on the London tube network.

Earlier in 2014, Fever-Tree also had its own pop-up store in Hoxton Square, London.

#FeverTreePopUp in Hoxton Square looking good! Launches on the 12th. Over 160 gins! pic.twitter.com/J0lRxJXKsB — Fever-Tree Mixers (@FeverTreeMixers) June 7, 2014

2015

In 2015, Fever-Tree had TV advertising for the very first time with an advert set to Peggy Lee’s classic tune, Fever.

The advert appeared for the first time on Channel 4 in the London and South West region. Unfortunately, it has since been taken offline and is impossible to find.

2016

In 2016, Fever-Tree launched a new UK-wide integrated campaign with PR firm Otherway highlighting the diversity of its tonic waters.

Keep your peelers peeled for the new Fever Tree Tube Ads around the city. @FeverTreeMixers #MixWithTheBest @TfL pic.twitter.com/COVEc8ZTnL — Spencer Creative (@creativespencer) June 29, 2016

2017

Towards the end of 2016, Fever-Tree launched its first non-tonic based mixers. These included the Sicilian lemonade, and what the brand claimed was the UK’s first all-natural cola.

These formed the basis for the 2017 integrated advertising campaign with PR firm Otherway that showed up around the UK.

The brand also stepped up their pop-up offering by creating an escape room. This was available at various events throughout the year but most prominently at London Cocktail Week.

Finally, Fever-Tree also launched its first book. This recipe shares the best ways to mix gin and tonic and delves into the history of its mixers.

Safe to say, the future looks bright for Fever-Tree. No doubt there’ll be another eye-catching campaign to look out for in 2018.