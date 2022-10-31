Fibocom Unveils 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave Module

Credit: Jamesteohart/Shutterstock

Concept: Chinese communication device company Fibocom has launched a new generation of 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave Module ‘FX170(W) Series’ at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Las Vegas 2022. It offers a fiber-like wireless connectivity experience with expanded network coverage, higher throughput, and increased functionality and is powered by the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System.

Nature of Disruption: The Fibocom FX170(W) modules include four variations that use the land grid array (LGA) and M.2 form factors independently and comply with the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) R16 standard. It can bring larger bandwidth by integrating New Radio carrier aggregation (NR CA) into module design. The 4×4 multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) capabilities of the FX170(W) module series in the low-frequency band improve spectral efficiency and coverage quality in areas that often have less reliable connections. Moreover, the 5G modules enable Power Class 1.5 (PC1.5) High Power User Equipment (HPUE) which enhances uplink performance by accelerating uplink speed and extending uplink coverage. The series has access to 800MHz of mmWave spectrum and it supports 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave dual connectivity as well as 8 component carriers (CC) Carrier Aggregation (CA) thus enabling multi-gigabit speeds. The series also ensures expanded 5G coverage and improves spectrum resource utilization.

Outlook: 5G modules connect IoT devices to the most advanced cellular networks with extremely high data rates and extremely low latency. It can enable a variety of applications such as remote surgery, autonomous driving, VR gaming, robotics, and smart manufacturing powered by AI. 5G wireless technology can offer more customers a consistent user experience, vast network capacity, ultra-low latency, and higher peak data speeds of multiple Gbps. Fibocom seeks to enhance 5G performance for fixed wireless access (FWA), industrial IoT, cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), private networks, and other mass data situations.