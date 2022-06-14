Filings buzz in the tech sector: 14% increase in digitalisation mentions in Q1 of 2022

Mentions of digitalisation within the filings of companies in the tech sector rose 14% between the final quarter of 2021and the first quarter of 2022.

In total, the frequency of sentences related to digitalisation between April 2021 and March 2022 was 50% higher than in 2016 when GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, first began to track the key issues referred to in company filings.

When tech companies publish annual and quarterly reports, ESG reports and other filings, GlobalData analyses the text and identifies individual sentences that relate to disruptive forces facing companies in the coming years. Digitalisation is one of these topics – companies that excel and invest in these areas are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

To assess whether digitalisation is featuring more in the summaries and strategies of tech companies, two measures were calculated. Firstly, we looked at the percentage of companies which have mentioned digitalisation at least once in filings during the past 12 months – this was 88% compared to 76% in 2016. Secondly, we calculated the percentage of total analysed sentences that referred to digitalisation.

Of the 10 biggest employers in the tech sector, Capgemini was the company which referred to digitalisation the most between April 2021 and March 2022. GlobalData identified 254 digitalisation-related sentences in the France-based company's filings - 3.4% of all sentences. CTS mentioned digitalisation the second most - the issue was also referred to in 3.4% of sentences in the company's filings. Other top employers with high digitalisation mentions included Infosys, Hitachi and Teleperformance.

Across all tech companies the filing published in the first quarter of 2022 which exhibited the greatest focus on digitalisation came from Sopra Steria. Of the document's 1,334 sentences, 122 (9.1%) referred to digitalisation.

This analysis provides an approximate indication of which companies are focusing on digitalization and how important the issue is considered within the tech sector, but it also has limitations and should be interpreted carefully. For example, a company mentioning digitalization more regularly is not necessarily proof that they are utilising new techniques or prioritising the issue, nor does it indicate whether the company's ventures into digitalisation have been successes or failures.

In the last quarter, tech companies based in Eastern Europe were most likely to mention digitalisation with 1.71% of sentences in company filings referring to the issue. In contrast, companies with their headquarters in the United States mentioned digitalisation in just 0.55% of sentences.