Big data mentions in corporate filings have jumped since Q2 of 2021

Mentions of big data within the filings of companies in the tech sector were 23% higher in the second quarter of 2022 than in Q2 of 2021, reveals new data from GlobalData.

Big data’s role within companies has become increasingly obvious over the past decade. The insights gathered from the information wealth of big data sets enable business leaders to make better decisions for their businesses.

So it unsurprising that interest in big data and the mentions of the technology in corporate filings have skyrocketed over the years.

In total, the frequency of sentences related to big data between July 2021 and June 2022 was 16% higher than in 2016 when GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, first began to track the key issues referred to in company filings.

When tech companies publish annual and quarterly reports, ESG reports and other filings, GlobalData analyses the text and identifies individual sentences that relate to disruptive forces facing companies in the coming years. Big data is one of these topics - companies that excel and invest in these areas are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

To assess whether big data is featuring more in the summaries and strategies of tech companies, two measures were calculated. Firstly, we looked at the percentage of companies which have mentioned big data at least once in filings during the past twelve months - this was 84% compared to 73% in 2016. Secondly, we calculated the percentage of total analysed sentences that referred to big data.

Of the 10 biggest employers in the tech sector, NTT was the company which referred to big data the most between July 2021 and June 2022. GlobalData identified 80 big data-related sentences in the Japan-based company's filings - 1% of all sentences. Infosys mentioned big data the second most - the issue was referred to in 0.6% of sentences in the company's filings. Other top employers with high big data mentions included China Mobile, Hitachi and Capgemini.

Across all tech companies the filing published in the second quarter of 2022 which exhibited the greatest focus on big data came from GDS. Of the document's 3,164 sentences, 361 (11.4%) referred to big data.

This analysis provides an approximate indication of which companies are focusing on big data and how important the issue is considered within the tech sector, but it also has limitations and should be interpreted carefully. For example, a company mentioning big data more regularly is not necessarily proof that they are utilising new techniques or prioritising the issue, nor does it indicate whether the company's ventures into big data have been successes or failures.

GlobalData also categorises big data mentions by a series of subthemes. Of these subthemes, the most commonly referred to topic in the second quarter of 2022 was 'data centers', which made up 78% of all big data subtheme mentions by tech companies.