Filings buzz: tracking cloud computing mentions in the tech sector

Mentions of cloud computing within the filings of companies in the tech sector were 47% higher between April 2021 and March 2022 than in 2016, according to the latest analysis of data from GlobalData.

When tech companies publish annual and quarterly reports, ESG reports and other filings, GlobalData analyses the text and identifies individual sentences that relate to disruptive forces facing companies in the coming years. Cloud computing is one of these topics - companies that excel and invest in these areas are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

To assess whether cloud computing is featuring more in the summaries and strategies of tech companies, two measures were calculated. Firstly, we looked at the percentage of companies which have mentioned cloud computing at least once in filings during the past twelve months - this was 82% compared to 73% in 2016. Secondly, we calculated the percentage of total analysed sentences that referred to cloud computing.

Related

Of the 10 biggest employers in the tech sector, IBM was the company which referred to cloud computing the most between April 2021 and March 2022. GlobalData identified 741 cloud-related sentences in the United States-based company's filings - 8.8% of all sentences. Foxconn mentioned cloud computing the second most - the issue was referred to in 3.4% of sentences in the company's filings. Other top employers with high cloud mentions included Accenture, China Mobile and Infosys.

Across all tech companies the filing published in the first quarter of 2022 which exhibited the greatest focus on cloud computing came from HashiCorp. Of the document's 2,156 sentences, 189 (8.8%) referred to cloud computing.

This analysis provides an approximate indication of which companies are focusing on cloud computing and how important the issue is considered within the tech sector, but it also has limitations and should be interpreted carefully. For example, a company mentioning cloud computing more regularly is not necessarily proof that they are utilising new techniques or prioritising the issue, nor does it indicate whether the company's ventures into cloud computing have been successes or failures.

GlobalData also categorises cloud computing mentions by a series of subthemes. Of these subthemes, the most commonly referred to topic in the first quarter of 2022 was 'software as a service', which made up 91% of all cloud subtheme mentions by tech companies.