Financial technology — often shortened to fintech — is a fast moving industry. That means influential voices — both online and in the real world — have a big effect on its future direction.

Verdict — in association with GlobalData Financial Services — has put together the top 100 fintech influencers on Twitter. Get in touch with GlobalData for the full report and analysis.

We’re also championing women in the industry — We’ve pulled out the top ten women influencers in fintech, which you can see here.

1) Jim Marous

Keynote speaker

Influencer Score: 100

Tweets by JimMarous

2) Spiros Margaris

Venture capitalist

Influencer score: 98

Tweets by SpirosMargaris

3) Chris Gledhill

CEO & co-founder

Influencer score: 95

Tweets by cgledhill

4) Sebastien Meunier

Speaker

Influencer score: 94

Tweets by sbmeunier

5) Andreas Staub

Managing partner

Influencer score: 93

Tweets by andi_staub

6) Devie Mohan

Keynote speaker

Influencer score: 90

Tweets by devie_mohan

7) Florian Graillot

Venture capitalist

Influencer score: 90

Tweets by FGraillot

8) Brett King

Author

Influencer score: 89

Tweets by BrettKing

9) Danielle Guzman

Global leader

Influencer score: 87

Tweets by guzmand

10) Simon Cocking

Senior editor

Influencer score: 86

Tweets by SimonCocking