Financial technology — often shortened to fintech — is a fast moving industry. That means influential voices — both online and in the real world — have a big effect on its future direction.
Verdict — in association with GlobalData Financial Services — has put together the top 100 fintech influencers on Twitter. Get in touch with GlobalData for the full report and analysis.
We’re also championing women in the industry — We’ve pulled out the top ten women influencers in fintech, which you can see here.
1) Jim Marous
Keynote speaker
Influencer Score: 100
2) Spiros Margaris
Venture capitalist
Influencer score: 98
3) Chris Gledhill
CEO & co-founder
Influencer score: 95
4) Sebastien Meunier
Speaker
Influencer score: 94
5) Andreas Staub
Managing partner
Influencer score: 93
6) Devie Mohan
Keynote speaker
Influencer score: 90
7) Florian Graillot
Venture capitalist
Influencer score: 90
8) Brett King
Author
Influencer score: 89
9) Danielle Guzman
Global leader
Influencer score: 87
10) Simon Cocking
Senior editor
Influencer score: 86