In the world of fintech, close attention is being paid to female influencers who are marking their mark on the industry, bringing with them fresh perspectives and experiences.

Verdict — in association with GlobalData Financial Services — has put together the top 10 so-called femtech influencers on Twitter. This is based on GlobalData’s fintech influencers report (which you can see here) with additional curation from GlobalData analysts.

GlobalData’s head of banking and fintech, Kit Carson, said:

It’s great to see so many influential femtech voices spread throughout the wider fintech industry. While there has been significant progress made to encourage women into financial services, nothing works better than seeing women make waves and succeed. Fintech embraces great ideas and solutions, and women have been just as instrumental as men in driving forward the ecosystem. London and New York are clearly still the centre of much of the world’s fintech activity and it will interesting to see how this changes over time as other fintech hubs develop.

While there are femtech influencers throughout the world of fintech, from cryptocurrencies to corporate banking, six out of the ten most influential people in femtech on Twitter are based in the UK capital.

New York is a distant second with two of the biggest femtech influencers.

Despite different cities and countries around the world producing exciting new fintech companies the UK and the US dominate the list and that looks unlikely to change any time soon.

The femtech ten most influential voices on Twitter has been sourced from GlobalData research into the broader global fintech industry. You can find the full list of 100 Twitter fintech influencers here.

This isn’t a ranked top ten list and is sorted in alphabetical order.

Mia Bennett

Adviser

Influencer Score: 64

