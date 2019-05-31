France’s technology industry saw a drop of 24.2% in overall deal activity during April 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 25 deals worth $264.63m were announced in April 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 33 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 15 deals which accounted for 60% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with seven deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 28% and 12% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $150.03m, while venture financing totalled $114.6m.

France technology industry deals in April 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 76.1% of the overall value during April 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $201.44m, against the overall value of $264.63m recorded for the month. The top announced France technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in April 2019 was BNP Paribas, Banque Palatine Private Banking, Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole d’Ile-de-France, Andera Partners and Societe Generale’s $112m private equity deal with HR Path.

In second place was the $27.86m venture financing of FretLink by Breega Capital, Daphni, Edenred Capital Partners, Elaia Partners, Fabrice Grinda, SGH CAPITAL, Tekton Ventures, The Family (Holdings) and Weaving Invest fund and in third place was IDInvest Partners’ $24m venture financing of LumApps.

The $22.6m venture financing of Bankin by CommerzVentures, Didier Kuhn, Franck Lhuerre, Generation NewTech, Omnes Capital and Simon Dawlat and Capnamic Ventures Management, Creadev, Iris Capital and Sofiouest’s venture financing of Agorize for $14.98m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

