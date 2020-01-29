France’s technology industry saw a drop of 34.9% in overall deal activity during December 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_12_2019_technology_France____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 28 deals worth $382.53m were announced in December 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 43 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 16 deals which accounted for 57.1% of all deals.

Are you happy for law enforcement to use facial recognition? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In second place was M&A with eight deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 28.6% and 14.3% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $225.53m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $154.77m and $2.23m, respectively.

France technology industry deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 72.4% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $277.1m, against the overall value of $382.53m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Metropole Television’s $137.3m acquisition of iGraal

2) The $79.88m acquisition of MB Invest by CompuGroup Medical SEE

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

3) BPI France, CapHorn Invest, CNP Assurances, Hi Inov – Dentressangle, Orange Digital Ventures, SNCF Digital Ventures, UL Invest, Ventech Capital and Weber Investment’s $24.34m venture financing of InterCloud

4) The $20m venture financing of Outsight by BNP Paribas Bank Polska, Demeter Partners and SPDG Fund

5) AG2R La Mondiale, Alma Mundi Ventures, SGEIC, Cap Horn Invest, Keen Venture Partners and NewAlpha Asset Management’s venture financing of DreamQuark for $15.59m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.