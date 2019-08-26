France’s technology industry saw a rise of 73.5% in overall deal activity during July 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 59 deals worth $4.45bn were announced in July 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 34 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 24 deals which accounted for 40.7% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 23 deals, followed by private equity with 12 transactions, respectively accounting for 39% and 20.3% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $4.08bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $257.41m and $113.36m, respectively.

France technology industry deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 97.3% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $4.33bn, against the overall value of $4.45bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Elliott Capital Advisors’ $4.05bn private equity deal with Altran Technologies

2) The $122.61m acquisition of ADM Value by Tessi

3) Umanis’ $102.3m acquisition of Oceane Consulting

4) The $28.94m acquisition of Groupe Web100T by Medasys

5) Jolt Capital and Troismer’s venture financing of Sinequa for $23m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

