France’s technology industry saw a drop of 2.4% in overall deal activity during July 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 42 deals worth $562.81m were announced in July 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 41 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 21 deals which accounted for 50% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 14 deals, followed by private equity with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 33.3% and 16.7% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $428.56m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $109.89m and $24.36m, respectively.

France technology industry deals in July 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 89.1% of the overall value during July 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $501.24m, against the overall value of $562.81m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) TowerBrook Capital Partners’ $323m private equity deal with Talan

2) The $105.56m private equity deal with Microwave Vision Group by HLD Europe

3) Credit Mutuel Innovation, Korelya Capital, Omnes Capital, Partech Partners and XAnge Capital’s $40m venture financing of AB TASTY

4) The $17m venture financing of IObeya by Atlantic Bridge Capital, Fortino Capital and Red River West

5) Altitude Infrastructure’s asset transaction with KOSC Telecom for $15.68m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

