France’s technology industry saw a rise of 40.6% in overall deal activity during June 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 45 deals worth $6.16bn were announced in June 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 32 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 32 deals which accounted for 71.1% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 12 deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 26.7% and 2.2% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $5.68bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $328.63m and $145.72m, respectively.

France technology industry deals in June 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 97.9% of the overall value during June 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $6.03bn, against the overall value of $6.16bn recorded for the month. The top announced France technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in June 2019 was Capgemini’s $5.68bn acquisition of Altran Technologies.

In second place was the $145.72m private equity deal with Agence pour la diffusion de l information technologique by Parquest Capital and in third place was General Catalyst Partners’ $79.24m venture financing of Vade Secure.

The $79m venture financing of PayFit by Accel, Eurazeo, FRST, Bpifrance Financement and Xavier Niel and Brighteye Ventures, IDInvest Partners and Bpifrance Financement’s venture financing of Ornikar for $40m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

