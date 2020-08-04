France’s technology industry saw a rise of 9.5% in overall deal activity during June 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_6_2020_technology_France____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 46 deals worth $1.16bn were announced in June 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 42 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 22 deals which accounted for 47.8% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 19 deals, followed by private equity with five transactions, respectively accounting for 41.3% and 10.9% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.02bn, followed by private equity deals totalled $140.34m.

France technology industry deals in June 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 93.3% of the overall value during June 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.08bn, against the overall value of $1.16bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of June 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bouygues Telecom’s $960m acquisition of Euro-Information Telecom

2) The $56.13m acquisition of Euro-Information Telecom by Euro-Information Developments

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

3) AG2R La Mondiale, BNP Paribas Developpement, BNPP Reunion, Caisse dâEpargne, Cap Horn Invest, C. Entrepreneurs, Credit Mutuel Innovation, Matmut, NewAlpha Asset Management and Seventure Partners’ $28m venture financing of Creative Data

4) The $23.86m venture financing of Alkemics by Cathay Innovation, Highland Europe (UK), Index Ventures, SEB Alliance and Serena Capital

5) Breega Capital and Partech Ventures’ venture financing of ubble for $11.29m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.