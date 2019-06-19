France’s technology industry saw a drop of 24.2% in overall deal activity during May 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_5_2019_technology_France____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 25 deals worth $2.27bn were announced in May 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 33 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 12 deals which accounted for 48% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 11 deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 44% and 8% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.59bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $615.65m and $58.79m, respectively.

France technology industry deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 98.5% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $2.23bn, against the overall value of $2.27bn recorded for the month. The top announced France technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Cellnex Telecom’s $1.57bn acquisition of Iliad TowerCo.

In second place was the $615.65m private equity deal with Telefonica by Asterion Industrial Infra Fund I and in third place was Global Founders Capital Management, Picus Capital and Rocket Internet’s $22.47m venture financing of Proprioo.

The $17.79m acquisition of Early Birds by Attraqt Group and AccorHotels, Aeroports de Paris, Partech Partners and White Star Capital LP.’s venture financing of Mindsay for $10m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.