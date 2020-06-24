France’s technology industry saw a drop of 26.8% in overall deal activity during May 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 30 deals worth $344.9m were announced in May 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 41 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 22 deals which accounted for 73.3% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with eight deals accounting for 26.7% overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $335.09m, followed by private equity deals totalled $9.81m.

France technology industry deals in May 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 84.7% of the overall value during May 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $292.2m, against the overall value of $344.9m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackRock Private Equity Partners and Large Venture’s $190m venture financing of ContentSquare

2) The $65m venture financing of Aircall.io by Adam Street Partners, Balderton Capital, Draper Esprit, eFounders, NextWorld Capital and Swisscom Ventures

3) BlackFin Capital Partners, Kima Ventures and Partech Partners’ $16.39m venture financing of Agicap

4) The $10.81m venture financing of Singulart by FJ Labs, Fonds Ambition Amorcage Angels, Groupe Turenne, Piam and Ventech

5) Augusto Marietti, David Cramer, Eli Collins, Florian Douetteau, Guillermo Rauch, Index Ventures, Marco Palladino and Solomon Hykes’ venture financing of Strapi for $10m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

