France’s technology industry saw a drop of 4.8% in overall deal activity during November 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 40 deals worth $1.43bn were announced in November 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 42 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 16 deals which accounted for 40% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 16 deals, followed by private equity with eight transactions, respectively accounting for 40% and 20% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.19bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $164.23m and $71.58m, respectively.

France technology industry deals in November 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 91.6% of the overall value during November 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.31bn, against the overall value of $1.43bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SFR FTTH’s $1.1bn acquisition of Covage

2) The $82.62m private equity deal with Sewan Communications by Kartesia Advisor

3) La FranÃ§aise des Jeux’s $55.08m acquisition of Bimedia

4) The $37.5m acquisition of Snips by Sonos

5) Xerys Gestion’s private equity deal with Biolog-id for $33.2m.

