France’s technology industry saw a rise of 41.03% in overall deal activity during October 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_10_2019_technology_France____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 55 deals worth $1.29bn were announced in October 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 39 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 37 deals which accounted for 67.3% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 12 deals, followed by private equity with six transactions, respectively accounting for 21.8% and 10.9% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.21bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $81.44m.

France technology industry deals in October 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 89.3% of the overall value during October 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.15bn, against the overall value of $1.29bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) investisseurs prives’ $986.82m venture financing of NovaLynx

2) The $81.44m acquisition of Draka Fileca by Carlisle Companies

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

3) investisseurs prives and Serena Capital’s $33.27m venture financing of Blade

4) The $28m venture financing of Prophesee by 360 Capital Partners, European Investment Bank, iBionext Growth Fund, Intel Capital, Robert Bosch Venture Capital and Supernova Invest

5) Bpifrance, Gaia Capital Partners, Jean-Paul Guisset and XAnge Capital’s venture financing of Jukebox Group for $22.3m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.