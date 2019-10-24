France’s technology industry saw a rise of 46% in overall deal activity during September 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 54 deals worth $365.52m were announced in September 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 37 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 30 deals which accounted for 55.5% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 17 deals, followed by private equity with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 31.5% and 13% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $200.58m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $126.99m and $37.96m, respectively.

France technology industry deals in September 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 69.3% of the overall value during September 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $253.31m, against the overall value of $365.52m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Amundi Private Equity Funds, BPI France and Socadif (Societe De Capital Developpement D’ile De France)’s $126.99m private equity deal with Wifirst

2) The $46m venture financing of Akeneo by Alven Capital Partners, Partech Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Stephan Dietrich and Summit Partners

3) Index Ventures’ $38.4m venture financing of Spendesk

4) The $23.6m acquisition of MyElefant by Sinch

5) Cipio Partners, Entrepreneur Venture Gestion and Hi Inov – Dentressangle’s venture financing of AgoraPulse for $18.32m.

