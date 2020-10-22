France’s technology industry saw a rise of 14.6% in overall deal activity during September 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 47 deals worth $990.22m were announced in September 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 41 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 23 deals which accounted for 48.9% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 20 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 42.6% and 8.5% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $591.99m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $394.09m and $4.14m, respectively.

France technology industry deals in September 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 93.1% of the overall value during September 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $921.94m, against the overall value of $990.22m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) UBS Asset Management’s $591.99m acquisition of Altitude Infrastructure

2) The $300m venture financing of Mirakl by Bain Capital Ventures, Elaia Partners, Felix Capital Partners, 83North Venture Capital and Growth Opportunities Fund I

3) Nabuboto and Quebecor Group’s $11.84m venture financing of Qobuz

4) The $11m venture financing of Antaios by Applied Materials Ventures, Applied Ventures, Bpifrance and Sofimac Innovation

5) Bpifrance, Groupama Loire Bretagne, Matmut, MBA Mutuelle and Ramsay Sante’s venture financing of Medaviz for $7.12m.

