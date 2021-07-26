France technology industry registered a 0.8% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 2.02% in June 2021 compared with May 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 18.44% share in June 2021, recording decrease of 0.55% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.93% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France technology industry in June 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 66.44% in June 2021, a 1.87% drop over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 13.1% share, decline of 8.06% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 11.95%, registering an 8.77% decline from May 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 3.56%, up 24% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in France IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 24.8% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France technology industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

Capgemini posted 209 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a rise of 23.67% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 143 jobs and a 68.24% growth. Ubisoft Entertainment with 64 IT jobs and Atos with 38 jobs, recorded a 4.92% growth and a 35.59% decline, respectively, while Cegedim recorded a 166.67% an increase with 24 job postings during June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.11%, down by 23.54% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 28.05% share, a growth of 65.99% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.61% share, up 31.17% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.23%, recording a month-on-month decline of 75%.