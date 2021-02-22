France’s technology industry saw a drop of 25.58% in overall deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by CNP Assurances, EDF Invest and La Banque des Territoires’ $1.63bn acquisition of Orange Concessions, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 32 deals worth $1.89bn were announced in January 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 43 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 15 deals, which accounted for 46.9% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 13 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 40.6% and 12.5% of overall deal activity in the France’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.66bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $227.35m.

France technology industry deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 94.2% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.78bn, against the overall value of $1.89bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CNP Assurances, EDF Invest and La Banque des Territoires’ $1.63bn acquisition of Orange Concessions

2) The $43m venture financing of iziwork by BPI France and Cathay Innovation Fund

3) Alven Capital Partners, Kerala Ventures and Singular Ventures’ $42.42m venture financing of Georges Tech

4) The $36.44m acquisition deal with Dontnod Entertainment by Tencent Holdings

5) Battery Ventures, Bpifrance Digital Ventures, ETF Partners, NGP Capital and Partech’s venture financing with Shippeo for $32m.

