France’s technology industry saw a rise of 31.25% in overall cross border deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 21 cross border deals worth $6.51bn were announced in February 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 16 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with ten deals, which accounted for 47.6% of all cross border deals.

In second place was venture financing with eight cross border deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 38.1% and 14.3% of overall deal activity in the France’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $6.38bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $127.86m.

France technology industry cross border deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 99.2% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $6.45bn, against the overall value of $6.51bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory

2) The $98m acquisition of Alsid by Tenable

3) Accel, Alexis Ohanian, Antoine Griezmann, Benchmark Capital, Gary Vaynerchuk and Rio Ferdinand’s $48.61m venture financing of Sorare

4) The $24.25m venture financing deal with Libeo by Breega Capital, DST Global, LocalGlobe and Serena Capital

5) Zordix’s acquisition of Just For Games for $16.87m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.