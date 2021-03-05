Led by Novalpina Capital’s $356.18m private equity deal with Laboratoire X.O., France’s technology industry saw a drop of 16.00% in overall cross border deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 42 cross border deals worth $802.71m were announced in Q4 2020, compared with the last four-quarter average of 50 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 19 cross border deals which accounted for 45.2% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 18 deals, followed by private equity with five transactions, respectively accounting for 42.9% and 11.9% of overall cross border deal activity in the France’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, private equity was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $420.39m, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $341.76m and $38.79m, respectively.

France technology industry cross border deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 87.4% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $701.52m, against the overall value of $802.71m recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Novalpina Capital’s $356.18m private equity deal with Laboratoire X.O.

2) The $160m venture financing of Sendinblue by BlackRock, BPI France, Bridgepoint Advisers and Partech Ventures

3) Intel Capital and Sociétés de Projets Industriels’ $94.2m venture financing of Aledia

4) The $64.21m private equity deal with Dalet by Long Path Partners

5) 360 Capital Digital Infrastructure Fund’s asset transaction with Etix Financial Holding America and Etix Financial Holding Europe for $26.93m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.