The use of AI in car manufacturing is increasing Credit: Getty Images / Capuski

French car parts manufacturer Valeo said that it would be using more Google Cloud AI tools, highlighting the growing usage of the emerging technology in the automotive industry.

On Thursday (27 March), Valeo said its software development teams would deploy Google Cloud’s AI products to aid with customer service and vehicle design.

“Together, we will play an essential role in how we make generative AI as relevant, secure, and productive as possible to support Valeo’s growth,” Valeo COO Geoffrey Bouquot said.

The untapped potential of GenAI is being explored across the automotive sector, according to research and analysis company GlobalData.

According to GlobalData’s report, AI in Automotive, GenAI has the potential to reduce employees’ time spent on repetitive tasks and increase their efficiency.

The technology could transform automotive company operations, however, GlobalData states corporate strategy is necessary to mitigate potential risks.

In January, Volkswagen (VW) announced that its vehicles will host ChatGPT and will be able to hold back-and-forth dialogue by the middle of 2024.

VW unveiled its first ChatGPT-powered vehicles at the CES electronics trade fair at the start of 2024. The automotive giant said the GenAI-integrated cars would be available in Europe and North America from early in the second quarter of 2024.

Customers will be able to tell the car anything from “I’m feeling cold” to “I fancy a burger” and the GenAI-powered voice assistant will respond to the demands accordingly, the company said.

Kai Gruenitz, a board member for VW’s technical development, told Reuters that drivers will be able to adjust things in their cars without a button.

Gruenitz told the publication that VW drivers do not want to “manually adjust their seats” and instead want “to use speech dialogue systems”.