A FREYR battery module. Credit: Siemens

Luxembourg-based FREYR Battery has joined forced with Siemens to scale-up battery production at its planned gigafactories in Norway and the US.

The agreement makes the German technology company the preferred supplier of automation and digitalisation technology for FREYR Battery.

The Luxembourg-based developer of lithium-ion based battery cells will use the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to design and operate the planned gigafactories.

Products including product lifecycle management, manufacturing execution systems, industrial edge computing, and tools for IT/OT integration will all be offered by Siemens from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio.

FREYR Battery will also use Siemens Industrial Operations X software and hardware.

Siemens claims that its technology will help FREYR increase production as well as improve plant and energy efficiency.

The companies will work together throughout the whole design and manufacturing process for batteries, from product design and simulation to production design, planning, and automation.

In addition, Siemens, NVIDIA, and AWS will develop an immersive industrial metaverse experience of the FREYR gigafactory.

FREYR co-founder and CEO Tom Einar Jensen said: “We are looking forward to leveraging Siemens’ world leading automation and digitalisation expertise coupled with the unique capabilities of AWS and NVIDIA in our battery design and manufacturing processes to meet the growing global battery demand.

“AI or digitally enhanced electrochemical cell design and manufacturing processes are the next frontiers in battery production, and this is a fundamental step in this direction.”

This strategic partnership expands Siemens’ footprint in the battery manufacturing industry.

Cedrik Neike, member of the managing board of Siemens, and CEO Digital Industries, said: “Speed, scale, sustainability: that’s what battery manufacturers need, and this is what our customers get at Siemens better than anywhere else.

“With this partnership, we underscore our position as prime partner to battery manufacturers worldwide.”