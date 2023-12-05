GlobalData said fully autonomous vehicles are at least another 20 years away Credit: Getty Images / PonyWang

Drivers will not be able to experience roads full of completely autonomous vehicles for at least another 20 years, according to a report from research company GlobalData.

GlobalData’s Thematic Research: Autonomous Vehicles (2023) report states that the path to Level 4 autonomous vehicles and above “is likely to be slow”.

Level 5 autonomy relates to self-driving cars that do not require any human interaction – meaning that when they’re eventually deployed, they won’t have steering wheels or pedals.

“It is reasonable to assume, however, that a Level 4 vehicle newly launched in 2035 will be substantially superior to one launched in 2025, so the path towards Level 5 is likely to be gradual,” the report states.

The difficulty of commercialising autonomous vehicles has been one of the biggest hurdles for the industry’s progression.

“The early hype in expectations, a period that went from approximately 2015 to 2020, has given way to far more realistic positioning as the wide range of challenges to full commercial deployment becomes clearer,” it added.

Autonomous systems are extremely costly to create and incorporate into vehicles.

“The reality is that, when autonomous systems become available on a commercial level, they are likely to be costly,” according the report.

Autonomous vehicles include a range of sensors, computer processors and other components – making it difficult to incorporate into price-sensitive passenger cars.

The jump from Level 2 to Level 3 autonomous vehicles, which relates to “eyes-off” operation, is also a large switch in public perception and trust.

The jump to Level 4 from Level 3 will be higher still.

“Even Level 3 vehicles will appear simple in comparison with the higher levels and capabilities demanded by truly self-driving Level 4 and Level 5 models, both of which might not include controls for human drivers,” the report states.

According to GlobalData there is “an almost 20-year horizon for true Level 5 vehicles to begin to be offered.”