Some of the world’s largest automotive companies are planning cybersecurity initiatives that use blockchain, 5G and artificial intelligence to mitigate security risks and protect increasingly digitally-connected vehicles, according to a GlobalData investigation.

An analysis of patent filings held by GlobalData shows expanded investment in quantum cryptography, chaotic signals, photonic quantum communications, blind signatures, and vehicle anti-theft systems. Dozens of others are also in the pipeline.

This level of research and development comes as companies recognise and move with the need for more investment in cybersecurity.

Investment in cybersecurity has been growing, but the latest data demonstrates upcoming growth in new technology enablers that will accelerate the trend.

Examples of such innovation and patents in the area of ant-theft for vehicles include:

Ford: developing an anti-theft system which receives GPS co-ordinates and compares them against known device co-ordinates. The device and vehicle connect when the device co-ordinates are within a pre-determined proximity. This prevents access to unauthorised drivers as they don’t possess the required mobile device.

Valeo: building low energy beacon based authentication of vehicle and vehicle users to prevent thefts.

Veridium: has filed several patents in automotive biometrics. Innovations created in this area by Veridium include use of user behaviour and preferences by the in-built system of vehicles in authenticating the driver.

IBM: patented a cloud-based cognitive radio frequency intrusion detection audit and reporting system using cognitive deep learning systems to deter unauthorised intrusions

Volkswagen: developed an intelligent electronic key with cellular capability and using mobile communications to prevent unauthorised entry by authenticating vehicle access from central server via a mobile radio network

Cellport: developed patent portfolios in the areas of vehicle connectivity and more recently in the areas of vehicle protection against cyber-attacks and blockchain-based vehicle fleet management systems

The data uncovered also allows a quantitative assessment of the subsets of innovation work underway around cybersecurity.

As the terminology continues to evolve around the cybersecurity sector, there are some of the terms increasingly in everyday use:

Cryptographic Hash Functions (CHF) The rise in blockchain and distributed computing technologies has resulted in the emergence of CHFs. Along with enabling efficient data storage, CHF algorithms provide improved security against attacks in public and private blockchains. A radical innovation with widespread impact

Quantum Cryptography (QC) is innovation in cybersecurity borne out of the application of quantum physics to public key distribution algorithms. QC algorithms are highly effective against cybersecurity threats as the data is encoded in quantum states.

is innovation in cybersecurity borne out of the application of quantum physics to public key distribution algorithms. QC algorithms are highly effective against cybersecurity threats as the data is encoded in quantum states. Vehicle Anti-theft Systems are seeing accelerated progress towards a future with fully autonomous cars. Recent UN regulations are requiring all connected cars to include cybersecurity so that industry stake holders proactively build solutions against possible threats from cybercriminals, hacktivists, terrorist and nation states.

The GlobalData findings also deliver the front-runners in each emerging technology innovation area, as well as the impact they will have – whether ‘Radical’, ‘Incremental’ or somewhere in-between. Notably, several players in the automobile value chain, other than car manufacturers, have also been innovating in this area.