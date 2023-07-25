Cloud and application platform providers remain at the forefront of prominent GenAI announcements. Credit: HelloRF Zcool via Shutterstock.

In recent months, application platform providers have been heavily investing in generative AI (GenAI) integrations, looking for an edge in the cloud wars by granting greater access to advanced innovations typically reserved for the most elite data experts.

At the same time, enterprises continue to grapple with the affect that emerging GenAI technologies, ecosystems, and security/ethics/regulatory issues will have on their businesses and roles.

This week, intelligent automation leader Automation Anywhere clarified its GenAI strategy, following similar news of GenAI-injected developer platforms by providers including Oracle and Salesforce.

GenAI strategy

Automation Anywhere is extending its Google partnership to inject GenAI features within Automation Success Platform, powered by Google’s large language model via Vertex AI. The latest partnership builds on similar cloud partnerships with Microsoft and AWS, which enable GenAI into action across various systems.

The company is evolving its traditional comprehensive intelligent automation solution (based on AI, RPA, and BPA), through GenAI integrations, serving as a process orchestrator at the interaction layer to deliver real-time insights and improve the customer experience. Core to the company’s strategy will be enhancements to its Automation Co-Pilot for Business Users to support close human-machine collaborations embedded in any business application.

What this means to Automation Anywhere’s customers in critical industries (including healthcare, banking, and customer service) is that they will have access to new use cases such as after-visit summary creation, loan application processing, and L1 customer inquiry triage.

In addition, there are GenAI advancements to its foundational process discovery and document automation tools. Later in 2023, GlobalData expects the company’s development tools to extend, enabling non-coders with more AI-based functionality around automated natural language prompts and next-best actions. It will likely also play a role in Automation Anywhere’s CoE solution to manage the automation program lifecycle.

Cloud and application platform providers at the forefront

Cloud and application platform providers remain at the forefront of prominent GenAI announcements, determined to remain competitive by integrating GenAI capabilities into their core technology solutions. In addition to Automation Anywhere, Oracle recently announced plans to tap its Cohere partnership to help launch its GenAI initiative via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). OCI will provide the foundation for the services, leveraging the company’s ‘Supercluster’ capability, whereby Oracle claims to run AI workloads via the highest performance and lowest GPU cluster technology.

Vendors ranging from established platform providers to AI startups continue to emphasize their ability to provide ethical, responsible, and trustworthy GenAI solutions. Salesforce AI Cloud’s new Einstein Trust Layer aims to assure customers of its enterprise-grade data security and data privacy strengths. Salesforce is looking to address its enterprise customers’ top-of-mind concerns around “hallucinations, toxicity, privacy, bias and data governance concerns.”

The vision behind Salesforce AI Cloud ties closely to bringing enterprise-grade, secure GenAI to Salesforce’s key productivity offerings, now branded: Sales GPT, Service GPT, Marketing GPT, Slack GPT, Tableau GPT, Flow GPT, and Apex GPT.