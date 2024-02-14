2024 will bring more partnerships, apps and potential scandal in the GenAI industry. Credit: Deemerwha studio via Shutterstock.

Over a year on from the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022 and the accompanying initial buzz about generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), partnerships and investments are spurring the industry forward.

Speaking on a new episode of its Thematic Intelligence podcast, GlobalData analysts Emma Sturdee and Patrick Mridha, research director Charlotte Dunlap and senior technology analyst Beatriz Valle noted the high number of deals relating to the technology and outlined the applications for which it is being used.

“It feels like every week, you know, there’s a new kind of monster partnership between the cloud giants or platform app platform giants,” said Dunlap of the rapid rate of partnerships within the GenAI ecosystem.

Among the most notable is the recent announcement by NVIDIA and Cisco that they have partnered to deliver AI infrastructure, which Valle believes plays to traditional strong points for both companies. Organisations that do not have time to develop their own AI, infrastructure, and software can use Nvidia’s Tensor Core GPUs and Cisco’s M7 UCS rack and blade servers.

“Cisco and Nvidia have also announced Cisco-validated designs for AI infrastructure,” she commented. “These so-called validated designs are very important because they help educate enterprise customers, they give them a better feel about what Cisco and Nvidia consider to be a proper AI data centre design.”

Cisco’s announcement of the software-as-a-service AI assistant Motific, meanwhile, is significant as it “really addresses the key points that bother ops teams or DevOps model teams,” Dunlap noted.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“They’re most concerned with being able to leverage GenAI so that they can ensure enterprise-grade security and, and trust of the data and the compliance issues they’ve got and cost management,” she added.

Of OpenAI’s pivot from consumer-focussed GenAI solutions to enterprise, Valle commented: “I think the company has been really eager and worked very hard to point out that this enterprise version is not going to use any business data to train the AI models that it is running,” overcoming an important hurdle that enterprise customers do not have to worry that using the technology is not going to put their sensitive business data at risk.

2024 predictions

This year will be the year of the “killer app” in GenAI due to the huge amount of venture capital interest in the application layer of the technology, Dunlap believes. She also foresees a potential medical app aimed at ageing populations being built suing GenAI.

Valle meanwhile, expects scandal.

“In 2024, we will see a high-profile case of a corporation, a big corporation, or perhaps a government even involved in a big scandal as a result of deploying AI applications,” she predicted. “And this will really make headlines and so the awareness will grow even more, that it is very important to control the unintended consequences of AI.”