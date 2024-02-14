Over a year on from the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022 and the accompanying initial buzz about generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), partnerships and investments are spurring the industry forward.
Speaking on a new episode of its Thematic Intelligence podcast, GlobalData analysts Emma Sturdee and Patrick Mridha, research director Charlotte Dunlap and senior technology analyst Beatriz Valle noted the high number of deals relating to the technology and outlined the applications for which it is being used.
“It feels like every week, you know, there’s a new kind of monster partnership between the cloud giants or platform app platform giants,” said Dunlap of the rapid rate of partnerships within the GenAI ecosystem.
Among the most notable is the recent announcement by NVIDIA and Cisco that they have partnered to deliver AI infrastructure, which Valle believes plays to traditional strong points for both companies. Organisations that do not have time to develop their own AI, infrastructure, and software can use Nvidia’s Tensor Core GPUs and Cisco’s M7 UCS rack and blade servers.
“Cisco and Nvidia have also announced Cisco-validated designs for AI infrastructure,” she commented. “These so-called validated designs are very important because they help educate enterprise customers, they give them a better feel about what Cisco and Nvidia consider to be a proper AI data centre design.”
Cisco’s announcement of the software-as-a-service AI assistant Motific, meanwhile, is significant as it “really addresses the key points that bother ops teams or DevOps model teams,” Dunlap noted.
“They’re most concerned with being able to leverage GenAI so that they can ensure enterprise-grade security and, and trust of the data and the compliance issues they’ve got and cost management,” she added.
Of OpenAI’s pivot from consumer-focussed GenAI solutions to enterprise, Valle commented: “I think the company has been really eager and worked very hard to point out that this enterprise version is not going to use any business data to train the AI models that it is running,” overcoming an important hurdle that enterprise customers do not have to worry that using the technology is not going to put their sensitive business data at risk.
2024 predictions
This year will be the year of the “killer app” in GenAI due to the huge amount of venture capital interest in the application layer of the technology, Dunlap believes. She also foresees a potential medical app aimed at ageing populations being built suing GenAI.
Valle meanwhile, expects scandal.
“In 2024, we will see a high-profile case of a corporation, a big corporation, or perhaps a government even involved in a big scandal as a result of deploying AI applications,” she predicted. “And this will really make headlines and so the awareness will grow even more, that it is very important to control the unintended consequences of AI.”