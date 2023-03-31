Self-trained AIs are only as smart as we are. Credit: iQoncept via Shutterstock.

There is significant hype and fear about AI, particularly the generative AI that has been crowding the news headlines for the last few weeks.

Generative AI, at least in the context here, uses large language models to create responses. Essentially, these self-trained AIs are only as smart as we are, collectively. They use their training data to make educated guesses. It’s algorithmic. It’s complicated math. Does it make pretty good guesses most of the time? Yes, it does. However, the AI we have today, isn’t actual intelligence, actual sapience, a fact that is lost on many because some of the results from generative AI can be so impressive.

The fear of generative AI

What we need to do is think about how we intake information. If anything the humans as a race should have learned by now, is that you need to critically examine information you are given. The fear of generative AI is that we will all be fooled by it. It has happened already and more than once. But why has it happened? Because, as humans, we are inclined to believe, not because we are gullible, but because we want to believe those giving us the information have good intentions.

AI today has no intentions. It has no morals other than those we give it, and how we use what it can generate for us. We need to apply more scepticism. It’s not as hard as it appears.

Does anyone take a television advertisement or really any other kind of ad as the undisputed truth? Of course not. It is not assumed that advertisers have our best interests at heart, but their own economic interests. Verification of stated claims is required before products and services are purchased. Individuals need to apply that same level of scepticism to nearly everything they read or see. Up to and including this article.

Don’t panic!

It’s not time to panic over generative AI. The technology is impressive, and it can and will be extremely helpful. It’s time to educate and to raise our standards before accepting what we see as truth.

We can and will adapt, but we have to be willing to, and so far the benefits that AI can and does bring are worth the challenge.