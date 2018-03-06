Luke covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

The 88th annual Geneva Motor Show gets underway in Switzerland today, offering Europe its first look at the major upcoming vehicles of 2018.

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer described the motor show as, “a highlight of the industry calendar and a motor show with a rich history and great atmosphere”.

There will be few major manufacturers that aren’t in attendance.

Trendy car-makers, such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari and Aston Martin, will be joined by the likes of market leaders Toyota, Volkswagen and Hyundai over the next few weeks, but what can we expect from the Geneva Motor Show 2018?

What can we expect?

Electric vehicles have dominated motor shows for the last few years. We wouldn’t expect that to change any time soon.

Governments are cracking down on vehicle emissions, issuing heavy fines for vehicles that they deem to cause too much pollution. However, the industry sees electric as the answer to their problems.

As expected, manufacturers will be pushing their new electric and hybrid vehicles in Geneva. Volkswagen will unveil the new I.D. Vizzion, an all-electric sedan set for release in 2022. Likewise, Hyundai will be showing off a new electric Kona SUV and Jaguar will display the i-Pace electric SUV.

New vehicles to keep an eye out for at Geneva Motor Show 2018

Ferrari 488 Pista

Ferrari’s new supercar will house the most powerful V8-engine to date. This will push the vehicle’s maximum speed above 211 miles per hour. According to Ferrari, it will be lighter and more powerful than the previous 488 model.

Jaguar i-Pace

Jaguar’s new SUV, one of the first electric offerings on the market, will produce 394 brake horsepower and provide a range of 240 miles and speeds of 60mph in 4.5 seconds. Unfortunately the i-Pace won’t provide autonomous driving, but it is viewed as a challenger for the Tesla Model X.

McLaren Senna

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

McLaren will be displaying the “most track-focused road car” that it has ever built in Geneva. Costing more than $1 million, the Senna features that sleek, shiny look that screams sports car. However, it isn’t all looks. Providing a bang for your buck, the Senna can reach speeds of 124mph in 6.8 seconds.

PAL-V Liberty

While most car manufacturers are working on autonomous driving technology and electric cars, Dutch company PAL-V have been working to perfect the flying car. The three-wheeled Liberty flying car is likely to be the star of the show in Geneva as the company unveils its first production version. However, you will need $400,000 and a pilot’s licence before you can get your hands on one.

Lexus UX

You will have to wait until 2019 for the new Lexus UX, but those in Geneva will get a sneak peek at what’s to come. Aimed at entry-level luxury car buyers, this compact crossover features the look and design of an SUV but with the handling of a hatchback.

European Car of the Year

Ahead of the Geneva Motor Show, the Volvo XC40 has been named as the European Car of the Year 2018. A panel of 60 motor journalists from 23 different countries around the continent selected the sleek SUV.

Judges commended the XC40 for its appearance and handling. It beat off competition from the Seat Ibizia supermini, BMW 5-Series saloon, Kia Stinger and Citroen C3 Aircross.

The Volvo succeeds the Peugeot 3008, 2017’s winner and the Opel Astra in 2016.

Everything you need to know about the Geneva Motor Show 2018

The Geneva Motor Show will open to the public on Thursday, 8 March and run until Sunday, 18 March. Doors open at 10am on weekends and 9am on weekends.

The Palexpo convention centre in Geneva will host 178 leading automotive industry companies.

One day tickets can be purchased via the Geneva Motor Show website at a cost of 16 CHF ($17) for an adult and 9 CHF ($9.50) for a child.