Germany’s technology industry saw a drop of 16.3% in overall deal activity during August 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 36 deals worth $116.92m were announced in August 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 43 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 18 deals which accounted for 50% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 15 deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 41.7% and 8.3% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $86.77m, followed by venture financing deals worth $30.15m.

Germany technology industry deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 90% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $105.22m, against the overall value of $116.92m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Oakley Capital and Seven Miles- Management Team’s $30.15m private equity deal with Seven Miles

2) The $22.33m venture financing of Klang Games by Firstminute Capital, LEGO Ventures, Makers Fund, Neoteny, New Life Ventures, Northzone Ventures and Novator Partners

3) Bessemer Venture Partners’ $20m venture financing of Choco Communications

4) The $16.74m venture financing of Joblift by btov Partners, Cherry Ventures, DN Capital (UK), Picus Capital, Redline Capital Management and TruVenturo

5) Earlybird Venture Capital GmbH & Co, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Redalpine Capital I, SpeedInvest and Xploration Capital’s venture financing of Inkitt and Itai Tsiddon for $16m.

