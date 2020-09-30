Germany’s technology industry saw a drop of 14.6% in overall deal activity during August 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 47 deals worth $431.05m were announced in August 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 55 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 25 deals which accounted for 53.2% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 14 deals, followed by private equity with eight transactions, respectively accounting for 29.8% and 17.02% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $307.34m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $77.33m and $46.38m, respectively.

Germany technology industry deals in August 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 93.4% of the overall value during August 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $402.53m, against the overall value of $431.05m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Advent International’s $307.34m private equity deal with Aareon

2) The $70.58m acquisition of Deca Live Operations by THQ Nordic

3) AM Ventures, btov Partners, KGAL GmbH & Co, Nordic Alpha Partners and UVC Partners’ $14m venture financing of DyeMansion

4) The $5.5m acquisition of Arago by WISeKey International Holding

5) btov Partners and Fly Ventures Management’s venture financing of Semalytix for $5.12m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

