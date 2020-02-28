Germany’s technology industry saw a drop of 3.8% in overall deal activity during January 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_1_2020_technology_Germany____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 51 deals worth $319.96m were announced in January 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 53 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 28 deals which accounted for 54.9% of all deals.

Does artificial intelligence need more regulation? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In second place was M&A with 19 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 37.3% and 7.8% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $173.62m, while private equity deals totalled $146.35m.

Germany technology industry deals in January 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 82.8% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $264.94m, against the overall value of $319.96m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Lightspeed POS’s $120.78m acquisition of Gastrofix

2) The $60m venture financing of Scoutbee by 42CAP Manager, Atomico Ventures, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser, Lakestar Capital, Next47 and Toba Capital

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

3) Sapiens International Corporation’s $31.76m acquisition of sum.cumo

4) The $31.32m venture financing of SimScale by Bayern Kapital, Earlybird Venture Capital GmbH & Co, High-Tech Grunderfonds Management, Insight Partners, June Fund, Union Square Ventures and Vito Ventures

5) Circet Group’s asset transaction with Eltel for $21.08m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.