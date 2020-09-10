Germany’s technology industry saw a drop of 12.7% in overall deal activity during July 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 48 deals worth $472.57m were announced in July 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 55 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 30 deals which accounted for 62.5% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 17 deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 35.4% and 2.1% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $357.19m, followed by venture financing deals totalled $115.38m.

Germany technology industry deals in July 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 70% of the overall value during July 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $330.74m, against the overall value of $472.57m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) deltus 36.’s $85.74m acquisition of Easy Software

2) The $80m venture financing of LeanIX by Capnamic Ventures Management, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners Management, Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, Insight Partners and Iris Capital

3) Apax Digital and Digitalplus’ $65m venture financing of Price f(x)

4) The $58m venture financing of Scalable Capital by BlackRock, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser and Tengelmann Ventures

5) Andy Bursten, Capnamic Ventures Management, Chris Scoggins, coparionKG, Eric Roza, European Investment Bank, Innov8, IONIQ, Iris Capital Management, Kathaka Investments, MathCapital, NeueCapital Partners, New Science Ventures, Taylor Barada and TTCER Partners’ venture financing of zeotap for $42m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

