Germany’s technology industry saw a rise of 17.5% in overall deal activity during June 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 47 deals worth $889.54m were announced in June 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 40 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 26 deals which accounted for 55.3% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 15 deals, followed by private equity with six transactions, respectively accounting for 31.9% and 12.8% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $595.42m, followed by venture financing deals totalled $294.12m.

Germany technology industry deals in June 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 92.8% of the overall value during June 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $825.09m, against the overall value of $889.54m recorded for the month. The top announced Germany technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in June 2019 was TE Connectivity’s $330.24m acquisition of First Sensor.

In second place was the $237.74m acquisition of Fyber by Advert Finance and in third place was Eurazeo, Highland Europe Fund, Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners and Sofina’s $227m venture financing of Adjust.

The $18.1m venture financing of Seven Senders by btov Partners and Digitalplus and 42CAP Manager, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser and Toba Capital’s venture financing of Scoutbee for $12m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.