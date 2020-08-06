Germany’s technology industry saw a flat growth in overall deal activity during June 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 54 deals worth $2.04bn were announced in June 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 54 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 30 deals which accounted for 55.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 21 deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 38.9% and 5.6% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.73bn, followed by private equity deals totalled $310.26m.

Germany technology industry deals in June 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 94.3% of the overall value during June 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.93bn, against the overall value of $2.04bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of June 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Telxius Telecom’s $1.7bn asset transaction with Telefonica Deutschland

2) The $80m venture financing of Contentful by General Catalyst Partners, Salesforce Ventures and Sapphire Ventures

3) ABN AMRO Ventures, BBVA Ventures, Global Brain, Hegus, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser, Lakestar Capital, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Storm Ventures, Strategic Business Innovator Group, Vulcan Capital Management and Yabeo Management’s $67.48m venture financing of SolarisBank

4) The $44.99m venture financing of Homeday by Axel Springer and Purplebricks Group

5) Alexander Rinke, Atlantic Labs, EQT Ventures, 83North Venture Capital, Haniel, M12, Next47 and Paua Ventures Verwaltungs’ venture financing of Wandelbots for $30m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

