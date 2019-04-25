Germany’s technology industry saw a rise of 17.1% in overall deal activity during March 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 41 deals worth $190.96m were announced in March 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 35 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 22 deals which accounted for 53.7% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 16 deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 39.02% and 7.3% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $158.52m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $17.8m and $14.64m, respectively.

Germany technology industry deals in March 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 90.3% of the overall value during March 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $172.33m, against the overall value of $190.96m recorded for the month. The top announced Germany technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in March 2019 was Creditease and Mubadala Ventures’ $125m venture financing of Wefox Group Services (GER).

In second place was the $14.8m acquisition of Roccat by Turtle Beach and in third place was Elliott Advisors (UK)’s $14.64m private equity deal with SLM Solutions Group.

The $10m venture financing of ArangoDB by Bow Capital and Target Partners and EnBW New Ventures, Endeit Capital, EnjoyVenture Management and High-Tech Grunderfonds Management’s venture financing of gridscale for $7.89m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.