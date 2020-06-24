Germany’s technology industry saw a drop of 23.6% in overall deal activity during May 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 42 deals worth $438.74m were announced in May 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 55 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 25 deals which accounted for 59.5% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 13 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 31% and 9.5% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $258.11m, followed by private equity deals totalled $180.63m.

Germany technology industry deals in May 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 89.3% of the overall value during May 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $391.93m, against the overall value of $438.74m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Sinch’s $250m asset transaction with SAP

2) The $62.44m venture financing of smava by Earlybird Advisory Fund, Kreos Capital Group, Runa Capital, Verdane Capital and Vitruvian Partners

3) Adevinta Ventures, Atlantic Labs, Cathay Innovation, Cherry Ventures and Northzone Ventures’ $30m venture financing of Medwing

4) The $29.5m venture financing of Zeitgold by AXA Konzern, Battery Ventures, btov Partners, Deutsche Bank eVentures, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser, Saban Ventures and Vintage Investment Partners

5) Aquiline Technology Growth and 83North Venture Capital’s venture financing of Treasury Intelligence Solutions for $20m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

