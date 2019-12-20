Germany’s technology industry saw a rise of 11.8% in overall deal activity during November 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 57 deals worth $796.45m were announced in November 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 51 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 34 deals which accounted for 59.7% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 20 deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 35.1% and 5.3% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $407.16m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $389.3m and $0m, respectively.

Germany technology industry deals in November 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 91.3% of the overall value during November 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $726.85m, against the overall value of $796.45m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Rocket Internet’s $352.48m acquisition of United Internet

2) The $290m venture financing of Celonis by Accel, Arena Holdings, 83North Venture Capital, Ryan Smith and Tooey Courtemanche

3) CentralNic Group’s $48m acquisition of Team Internet

4) The $25.34m venture financing of Price f(x) by Bain &Inc, Digitalplus and Talis Capital

5) HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser, Partech Ventures, RTP Global and SpeedInvest’s venture financing of Coachhub for $11.03m.

